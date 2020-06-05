Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
International university of tourism and sport to appear in Turkestan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 June 2020, 18:04
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An international university of tourism and sports is set to open doors in Turkestan city, Aktoty Raimkulova, Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, revealed Friday, Kazinform reports.

«In order to nurture highly skilled specialists for the tourism industry the international university of tourism and sport will be opened in one of the most ancient cities in Central Asia, Turkestan,» Minister Raimkulova said at the reporting meeting at the Central Communications Service.

In her words, the university is slated to become one of the top-ranking HEIs in tourism sphere in Central Asia. It will offer training to specialists in the sphere of tourism, sport, restoration works, etc.

During the meeting, the minister also touched upon the reopening of tourist destinations across Kazakhstan. She said tourist facilities countrywide should be opened gradually, step-by-step following all necessary regulations.

The meeting mainly focused on the measures to further develop tourism in Kazakhstan.

Education    Sport   Tourism   Kazakhstan  
