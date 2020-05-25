Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkic Council News

    International Turkic Academy turns 10

    25 May 2020, 07:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) turns 10 years today, Kazinform reports.

    TWESCO was established at the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. Elbasy put forward his proposal on the establishment of TWESCO at the IX Summit of the Turkic-Speaking Countries in Azerbaijan on October 3, 2009. The Nakhichevan Agreement was inked by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey.

    Based on the Nakhichevan Agreement, the agreement on the establishment of TWESCO was signed on August 23, 2012 in Bishkek. Kazakhstan ratified the agreement in October 2014.

    TWESCO was established to coordinate and facilitate scientific research about the history of the Turkic world starting from the ancient times till the present day, study of the Turkic language, literature, culture and more.

    Nowadays the International Turkic Academy is helmed by well-known Kazakhstani scientists, Doctor of Science (History), professor, member of the National Academy of Sicence of the Republic of Kazakhstan Darkhan Kydyrali.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Turkic speaking states
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    2 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    3 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    4 Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    5 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan