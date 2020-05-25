Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkic Council News

International Turkic Academy turns 10

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 May 2020, 07:39
International Turkic Academy turns 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Turkic Academy (TWESCO) turns 10 years today, Kazinform reports.

TWESCO was established at the initiative of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. Elbasy put forward his proposal on the establishment of TWESCO at the IX Summit of the Turkic-Speaking Countries in Azerbaijan on October 3, 2009. The Nakhichevan Agreement was inked by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey.

Based on the Nakhichevan Agreement, the agreement on the establishment of TWESCO was signed on August 23, 2012 in Bishkek. Kazakhstan ratified the agreement in October 2014.

TWESCO was established to coordinate and facilitate scientific research about the history of the Turkic world starting from the ancient times till the present day, study of the Turkic language, literature, culture and more.

Nowadays the International Turkic Academy is helmed by well-known Kazakhstani scientists, Doctor of Science (History), professor, member of the National Academy of Sicence of the Republic of Kazakhstan Darkhan Kydyrali.


Turkic speaking states   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region