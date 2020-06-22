Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
International Tourism University opened in Turkestan

Alzhanova Raushan
22 June 2020, 18:04
International Tourism University opened in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - The International University of Tourism and Hospitality has been opened in the city of Turkestan under the Ministry of Culture and Sports, Kazinform reports.

The university was established upon an initiative of Nursultan Nazarbayev and on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

A language center at the university offers students exam preparation courses for the TOEFL and IELTS.

The university accepts applicants for 2020-2021 academic year. In total 800 grants were allocated.

For more information, please follow this link www.tourism-university.kz .

Education    Turkestan region  
