Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Finance and Budget

    International reserves up $2.4bn – National Bank

    12 August 2020, 11:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s international reserves have increased by $2.4 billion in a month and totaled $35.3 billion by late July, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Such a rise in the country’s international reserves is attributed to an increase in gold value which rose by 12% from 1,771 to 1,975 US dollars per ounce in the past month. The reserves have crossed the $35bn mark for the first time since 2012.

    In late July 2020, the National Fund’s currency assets stood at $58.24 billion, up 0.5bn from the previous month. The Fund’s investment revenue was $1.58 billion, largely gained from returns from developed country bonds. Portfolios of stocks and gold rose by 4.8% and 11.5%, respectively.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    National Bank of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Int’l Forum: Achievement of SDGs should not lead to decline in standards of living, say experts
    Kazakhstani wrestlers claim 4 medals at international tournament in Bishkek
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region