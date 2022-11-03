International Opera Academy attendees to perform exclusive concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 13, International Opera Academy attendees will present a new unique program Grande Opera, featuring Western European composers’ works. The well-known performer, artistic director of the youth program of the Moscow theatre Helikon-Opera, Honoured Artist of Russia Marina Mescheriakova, is taking part in preparing the soloists for the concert, Astana Opera press service reported.

The singer graduated from the Moscow Conservatory, worked at the Bolshoi Theatre, made a brilliant worldwide career in Western Europe and America, taking the stages at the Teatro alla Scala, Metropolitan Opera, Royal Opera House, Opéra National de Paris, Wiener Staatsoper, Kungliga Operan in Stockholm and many others. Marina Mescheriakova performed at the prestigious Salzburger Festspiele. TV audiences had an opportunity to see her as part of the panel of judges in the Big Opera TV project on the Kultura television channel. She worked with outstanding conductors, including Claudio Abbado, Lorin Maazel, Antonio Pappano, Valery Gergiev, Yuri Temirkanov, Bernard Haitink, Vladimir Fedoseyev, Georges Prêtre, Fabio Luisi, Seiji Ozawa, Mikhail Pletnev, Zubin Mehta.

According to Marina Mescheriakova, the opera academy is one of the most important stages in the young singers’ training, and this program includes the best of the best.

«The International Opera Academy teaches not only the style of different eras, technique development, languages, and musicality, the most important thing is that young singers can already try their hand at performing different parts directly at the opera house, go onstage, and take part in concerts. All this certainly provides a huge range for a performer’s formation. I am happy to be involved in this process, to share the vast experience and knowledge acquired during my singing career,» the teacher says. «People come to the opera house precisely for emotions. They empathize, cry, rejoice with us, and this unity of the present moment is Art. All this is based on titanic work, skills acquisition, taste and absolute sincere love for the profession.»

The academy attendees also highly appreciate the opportunity presented to them to study with world-famous opera coaches.

«All of them gave us not only important professional skills, but a piece of their soul, taught us to love and feel music even more. Our task is to perceive the acquired knowledge, pass it through ourselves and successfully apply it in a creative career,» Assem Aubakirova, the academy attendees, says.

«The first month of the second year of study at the opera academy became very eventful. We were taught by the Italian coach Anna Vandi, now we are working with the world opera star Marina Mescheriakova, and soon we are expecting a master class from a teacher from the Bolshoi Theatre Dmitry Vdovin. This is a real gift of fate and an important step towards the realization of a cherished dream,» Yerzhan Saipov, the academy attendee, emphasizes.

The demand for young opera performers is growing every day. Recently, the academy attendees performed the program Revelation of the Soul with great success. The three of them also made their debuts in Astana Opera’s repertoire production of Verdi’s La Traviata. Ulpan Aubakirova took the stage for the first time as Annina, Valeriy Selivanov as Marchese d’Obigny, and Zhandarbek Yerkinbaev performed Dottore Grenvil.

Undoubtedly, the final academic year will provide young singers with even more chances to unleash their creative potential, giving bright emotions to opera connoisseurs.



