Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    International military cooperation within CSTO, CIS, SCO discussed

    16 April 2020, 17:40

    MINSK. KAZINFORM On Belarus' initiative, Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, Major-General Oleg Voinov had a phone conversation with heads of international military cooperation departments of the defense ministries of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Tajikistan on 15 and 16 April, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

    The parties discussed bilateral cooperation and multilateral cooperation within the CSTO, CIS, and SCO. The agenda also included the organization of upcoming joint events timed to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, BelTA reports.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy CSTO CIS SCO
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and EU discuss cooperation in water resources management in Brussels
    Kazakhstan’s Honorary Consulate opened in Serbia’s Zlatibor Region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    3 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays