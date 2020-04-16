Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

International military cooperation within CSTO, CIS, SCO discussed

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 April 2020, 17:40
International military cooperation within CSTO, CIS, SCO discussed

MINSK. KAZINFORM On Belarus' initiative, Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, Major-General Oleg Voinov had a phone conversation with heads of international military cooperation departments of the defense ministries of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Tajikistan on 15 and 16 April, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation and multilateral cooperation within the CSTO, CIS, and SCO. The agenda also included the organization of upcoming joint events timed to the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, BelTA reports.


Foreign policy    CSTO   CIS   SCO  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published