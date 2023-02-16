International Day of Women and Girls in Science: Kazakhstan’s perspective

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On February 11, the world marks the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, a United Nations-recognized day that aims to promote full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls. More about what this day means for the world and how accessible science is for women and girls in Kazakhstan is in the latest article of Kazinform.

History gives us many women who made enormous contributions to science and continue to do so. Yet, many of their stories remain untold. The United Nations General Assembly established the International Day of Women and Girls in Science in 2015 to achieve gender equality and empower women and girls worldwide.

The international day recognizes the critical role women and girls play in science and technology and the need to ensure they have the same opportunities and resources as their male counterparts. The day also seeks to highlight the contributions of women to scientific research and innovation and to inspire and encourage girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

«On this International Day of Women and Girls in Science, we highlight a simple equation: More women and girls in science equals better science,» said UN Secretary-General António Guterres about the international day. «Women and girls bring diversity to research, expand the pool of science professionals, and provide fresh perspectives to science and technology, benefiting everyone.»

In fact, worldwide, women are less advantaged in science compared to men. According to the UN, women are typically given smaller research grants than their male colleagues. Women represent 33.3 percent of all researchers (just one in three researchers is a woman), yet only 12 percent of members of national science academies are women.

Women account for just 35 percent of graduates in STEM-related fields.

In some fields, such as artificial intelligence (AI), women account only for 22 percent, or only one in five professionals is a woman, according to the 2018 World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report. UN data also indicate that female researchers typically have shorter, less well-paid careers.

The UN designates international day in regard to a particular sustainable development goal (SDG) every year. This year, it focused on the role of women and girls and science as relates to the SDGs, namely SDG 6 - clean water and sanitation, SDG 7 - affordable and clean energy, SDG 9 - industry, innovation, and infrastructure, SDG 11 - sustainable cities and communities and SDG17 - means of implementation.

Women and girls in science in Kazakhstan

Women in Kazakhstan are increasingly represented in science but face challenges, most notably gender bias. Social and cultural stereotypes perpetuate gender inequality in science, from the division of disciplines into traditionally ‘male’ and ‘female’ to archaic notions that women should raise children rather than pursue a career.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Institute for Statistics, in 2018, women accounted for 46.6 percent of all students enrolled in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programs at the tertiary level in Kazakhstan. Additionally, a 2018 report by the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan stated that women comprise 52 percent of researchers in the country.

The 2019 data from UNESCO shows that female researchers account for 52.3 percent in Kazakhstan. An interesting conclusion that the UNESCO report published in 2021 makes is that gender parity in Kazakhstan is a legacy of the Soviet Union.

«The persistently high ratio of women researchers in many European and Asian countries is a legacy of the Soviet Union, which valued gender equality. This is true, for example, of Azerbaijan (59 percent), Georgia and Kazakhstan (53 percent), Serbia (51 percent) and Armenia (50 percent),» reads the report.

However, there is also no guaranteed correlation between how wealthy a country is and its success in achieving gender parity.

«Even OECD countries leading in gender equality rankings have a share of women researchers that hovers around the global average, such as Finland (33 percent), Norway (38 percent) and Sweden (33 percent),» said the report.