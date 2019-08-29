Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      For Nuclear Weapons Free World

    International Day against Nuclear Tests marked in Almaty

    29 August 2019, 14:17

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM A round table meeting dedicated to the International Day against Nuclear Tests was held in Almaty on 28 August 2019. The event was organized in cooperation with the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Almaty, the UN Information Bureau in Kazakhstan and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the MFA press service informs.

    The participants discussed the possibilities of developing a dialogue on international security issues by actively involving the young generation of the country. A world free of nuclear threats is a reliable path to sustainable development, global security and stability on earth. Those attending the event were the representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Almaty, scientific and academic communities, youth organizations and civil society.

    On 29 August 1991, by a Decree of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev, one of the world’s largest nuclear testing sites in Semipalatinsk was closed. On the initiative of Kazakhstan, this day was declared the International Day against Nuclear Tests at the 64th session of the UN General Assembly. The UN GA called for increased efforts by the UN, world states, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations in stopping the nuclear tests across the planet.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Almaty Nuclear disarmament
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    3 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
    4 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    5 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023