International Day against Nuclear Tests commemorated in Geneva

GENEVA. KAZINFORM In commemoration of the International Day against Nuclear Tests, a special event titled «Nuclear risk-reduction and disarmament in a complex security environment» was held at the United Nations Office in Geneva. The meeting was organized by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Geneva together with Parliamentarians for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament (PNND), World Future Council and Youth Fusion, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

Opening the event, the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN Office in Geneva Yerlan Alimbayev underlined that the closing of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site was one of the main steps that led to the global nuclear weapon test moratorium and the adoption by the world community of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in 1996. The Kazakh diplomat noted the importance of helping the victims of nuclear tests and restoring the environment, urging the participants to strengthen cooperation in this regard.

In addition, Permanent Representative Alimbayev briefed the audience on the key messages of the Address to the people of Kazakhstan, delivered by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on September 1, 2022. The Kazakh diplomat said that Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to its pragmatic long-term priorities.

Director-General of the UN Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, on behalf of the United Nations, expressed gratitude to our country for the efforts to promote nuclear non-proliferation, disarmament and achieve a nuclear-free world, and stressed the importance of continuing the work to advance the disarmament agenda and strengthen confidence building measures.

In his statement, the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Marshall Islands, Samuel Lanwi Jr., noted that his country was among the most affected by nuclear tests and informed the participants about the delegation’s plans to put forward to the UN Human Rights Council a draft resolution «Technical assistance and capacity-building to address human rights implications of the nuclear legacy in the Marshall Islands».

Former Member of the Swiss National Assembly, Council member of PNND Margareta Kiener Nellen stressed the importance of work to cut military budgets and redirect these funds to support peace, disarmament and development. The speaker informed the participants about the Birmingham Declaration adopted by the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in July this year, which calls for the adoption of the no-first-use policies and other nuclear risk reduction and disarmament measures.

Deputy Director of the Basel Peace Office, member of the Youth Group of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Marzhan Nurzhan noted the importance of involving young people in addressing global challenges such as climate change and nuclear proliferation. She informed the participants about international youth initiatives in ensuring peace and security, including a series of thematic podcasts on disarmament.

The event was attended by permanent representatives of Central Asia countries, Mexico, Belarus, New Zealand, as well as delegates of other UN member states and international organizations in Geneva.

In 2009, the United Nations General Assembly declared August 29, the day when the Semipalatinsk test site was closed, as the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

Photo: gov.kz















