International Conference on Sustainable Tourism and Sacred Heritage development to be held in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Turkestan has become the spiritual capital of the Turkic world, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the Akimat.

Turkestan has held a meeting of a group of international experts on the preservation of World Heritage sites and the Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev.

Experts noted the results of the 43rd session of the UNESCO Committee which was held last year in Baku. The session attendees praised the work done by the government of Kazakhstan including in the matters of interaction with UNESCO.

During the meeting with the expert group it was informed that this year Turkestan will host the International Conference on the Development of Sustainable Tourism and Sacred Heritage.

It is expected that following the conference there will be adopted a Declaration on the role of increasing tolerance, mutual understanding and dialogue through the development of sustainable tourism in sacred heritage sites.

The purpose of the conference is to stimulate enhancement of tourism business models and promote the significant contribution of pilgrimage and tourism to sacred sites, as well as to create a network for the development of cooperation and exchange of information in the field of tourism management at sacred sites.

At the end of the meeting, Mr. Shukeyev thanked international experts for their work aimed at preserving World Heritage sites.