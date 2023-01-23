International community wants transparent elections in Kazakhstan – American experts

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM – American experts share their thoughts on the democratic changes in Kazakhstan and upcoming elections to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Eugene Chausovsky, Senior Analyst and Program Head, Training and Analytical Products, believes that ‘the decision by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to hold snap parliamentary elections in March can be seen as an extension of a political restructuring process that has been under way for more than a year’.

«Following constitutional reforms and early presidential elections in the previous year, the move to hold early parliamentary elections was an expected one and is the latest in a broader reform process by Tokayev to shift Kazakhstan towards the pursuit of a more balanced path, both domestically and in foreign affairs,» he said.

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez, president of Second Floor Strategies, a consulting firm in Washington DC, noted that the date for the new elections is not random. On 19 March 2019, former President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced that he would resign.

«Kazakhstanis and the international community, including here in Washington, want healthy and transparent elections. By this, I mean that opposition parties in Kazakhstan must have the opportunity to participate and have a healthy representation in this legislative body,» he said.

According to the American expert, President Tokayev’s decision to dissolve the lower house and the selection of 19 March as the date for the new elections has two goals. First, to reaffirm that his government is not a continuation or influenced by his predecessor. Second, to demonstrate to his fellow Kazakhstanis that good governance and greater political representation will be encouraged during his presidency. Kazakhstanis deserve to live in a country where opposing points of view are respected and encouraged.

«President Tokayev has promised that he is creating a «listening state,» in which the government, at all levels, listens to the demands of the population. Moreover, President Tokayev has pledged to promote good governance and transparency. Encouraging a more diverse Majili of the Parliament would be an important message demonstrating that he is committed to change,» he added.

The early Majilis elections are slated to take place on March 19, 2023.

Earlier Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to dissolve the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the 7th convocation and call the early Majilis elections.

Photo: Maria Oswalt