    International Children's Day celebrated in Kazakhstan

    1 June 2020, 07:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The International Children's Day is marked on June 1. The holiday was established in November of 1949 in Paris by the decision of the Congress of Women's International Democratic Federation. The holiday was celebrated in 1950 for the first time.

    Children's Day was established in 1949 by the «Democratic Federation of Women» Congress in Paris. The many worlds’ countries hold mass rallies in support of the children this day.

    This day, Kazakhstanis with their children go to the parks, take part in public games and shows organized there.

    On June 1 many countries hold discussions and conferences devoted to the protection of children's rights. Kazakhstan pays great attention to children and especially to children with disabilities and from low-income families.

    This year, in connection with the spread of coronavirus infection, many events will be held in an online format. The action plan includes online contests, challenges for children of preschool age. It should be noted that metropolitan ethnocultural organizations have already begun to congratulate children.

    People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan of the city of Nur-Sultan held a charity event and gave gifts to children from low-income families and children with special needs.

    Alzhanova Raushan

