International Army Games 2019 kick off in Kazakhstan

ALMATY-OTAR. KAZINFORM The International Army Games kicked off at the 40th military base in Otar, Zhambyl region, today. Representatives of 13 countries are participating in them, Kazinform reports.

Minister of Defense ofKazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev and Deputy Defense Minister of the RussianFederation Alexander Fomin participated in the opening of the Army Games.

«The InternationalArmy Games initiated by the Russian Armed Forces mark their 5thanniversary this year. The Games bring together the participants from 39countries and are held in the territory of 10 countries. The number ofcompetitions has been increased from 14 to 32. I am confident that in the futurethe Games will move to a brand new level and the prizewinners will be honoredequally with the winners of prestigious international competitions. Kazakhstanhas been hosting the Games for the 4th time. We are proud that wecontribute to the expansion of military and military-technical cooperation andstrengthening of brotherhood of arms of various countries,» Nurlan Yermekbayevsaid at the opening ceremony.

From August 7 to 15, Otarmilitary base will host three competitions – Falcon Hunting, Masters of Artillery Fire and ConfidentReception. Military servicemen from Azerbaijan, Armenia,Belarus, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Egypt, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Syria,Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and China will participate in them.

The 5th Army Games were officiallyopened on August 3 in the Patriot Expo Center at the Alabino training range (Moscowregion) with the participation of heads of defense ministries and generalstaffs.

220 teams from 39 countries ofEurope, Asia, Central and Latin America and Africa will compete in the Games.

The competitions will last tillAugust 17. This year, the competitionswill be organized in the territory of Russia, Belarus (Sniper Frontier, PolarStar), Armenia (Warrior of the Commonwealth), Azerbaijan (Sea Cup), Iran (Depth,Road Patrol), Uzbekistan (Military-Medical Relay Race), India (Masters of Scout),China and Mongolia (Equestrian Marathon). Cuba, Jordan, Switzerland, Cambodiaand Mali are the newcomers of the Games.

In whole, 21 military training rangeswill be used during the Games in the territory of 10 countries. By tradition,Kazakhstan stands among 5 most active participants of the event and will jointhe competitions in Armenia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, India (reconnaissance troops),China (gunsmith masters) and Uzbekistan (military doctors).