International Army Games 2019 kick off in Kazakhstan

ALMATY-OTAR. KAZINFORM The International Army Games kicked off at the 40th military base in Otar, Zhambyl region, today. Representatives of 13 countries are participating in them, Kazinform reports.

Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev and Deputy Defense Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin participated in the opening of the Army Games.

«The International Army Games initiated by the Russian Armed Forces mark their 5th anniversary this year. The Games bring together the participants from 39 countries and are held in the territory of 10 countries. The number of competitions has been increased from 14 to 32. I am confident that in the future the Games will move to a brand new level and the prizewinners will be honored equally with the winners of prestigious international competitions. Kazakhstan has been hosting the Games for the 4th time. We are proud that we contribute to the expansion of military and military-technical cooperation and strengthening of brotherhood of arms of various countries,» Nurlan Yermekbayev said at the opening ceremony.

From August 7 to 15, Otar military base will host three competitions – Falcon Hunting, Masters of Artillery Fire and Confident Reception. Military servicemen from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Egypt, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and China will participate in them.

The 5th Army Games were officially opened on August 3 in the Patriot Expo Center at the Alabino training range (Moscow region) with the participation of heads of defense ministries and general staffs.

220 teams from 39 countries of Europe, Asia, Central and Latin America and Africa will compete in the Games.

The competitions will last till August 17. This year, the competitions will be organized in the territory of Russia, Belarus (Sniper Frontier, Polar Star), Armenia (Warrior of the Commonwealth), Azerbaijan (Sea Cup), Iran (Depth, Road Patrol), Uzbekistan (Military-Medical Relay Race), India (Masters of Scout), China and Mongolia (Equestrian Marathon). Cuba, Jordan, Switzerland, Cambodia and Mali are the newcomers of the Games.

In whole, 21 military training ranges will be used during the Games in the territory of 10 countries. By tradition, Kazakhstan stands among 5 most active participants of the event and will join the competitions in Armenia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, India (reconnaissance troops), China (gunsmith masters) and Uzbekistan (military doctors).