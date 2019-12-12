International Aqyn Aitys to be held in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – The next year Shymkent will host the international aqyn (Kazakh folk poet and singer) aitys (song competition held between two aqyns), this was announced at a session of the city’s Maslikhat.

As you know Shymkent was named the cultural capital of CIS in 2020. Moreover, in 2020 Shymkent is marking its 2,200 anniversary by UNESKO.

There will be organized concerts with the participartion of guests from the CIS states. In addition, it is planned to launch an exhibition of traditional craft «Zhibek Zholy». «Shymkent – the city of tulips» contest, joining artists and photo artists from CIS, will be carried out within the celebration program.