Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    International Aqyn Aitys to be held in Shymkent

    12 December 2019, 09:19

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – The next year Shymkent will host the international aqyn (Kazakh folk poet and singer) aitys (song competition held between two aqyns), this was announced at a session of the city’s Maslikhat.

    As you know Shymkent was named the cultural capital of CIS in 2020. Moreover, in 2020 Shymkent is marking its 2,200 anniversary by UNESKO.

    There will be organized concerts with the participartion of guests from the CIS states. In addition, it is planned to launch an exhibition of traditional craft «Zhibek Zholy». «Shymkent – the city of tulips» contest, joining artists and photo artists from CIS, will be carried out within the celebration program.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Culture CIS
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued