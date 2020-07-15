Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

International airport construction in full swing in Turkestan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 July 2020, 21:35
International airport construction in full swing in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - The construction of an international airport 20 kilometers from Turkestan city is proceeded according to a plan, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

According to the regional administration, 341 workers and 106 units of machinery are engaged in the construction led by Turkistan International Airport LLP.

It is said the agreement under private-public partnership has been signed with the regional passenger transport and roads authority to build, exploit and manage the International Airport of Turkestan.

The installment of metal structures has been finished, while the construction of the walls is 60% complete. According to the regional administration, 50% of the works on asphalting the runway have been completed as well.

The construction is due to be finished by yearend.

Earlier it was reported that a direct flight would run from Turkestan to Mecca every two days.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Construction    Tourism   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15