Internal Affairs Minister holds talks with Interpol president

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the Kazakh Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev with the president of the International Criminal Police Organization- Interpol Kim Jong Yan was held at the representative office of the Ministry in Almaty, Kazinform reports referring to the press service of the Ministry.

Yerlan Turgumbayev and Kim Jong Yang discussed the issues of further development of bilateral relations between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan and Interpol as well as active cooperation to counter new challenges and threats.

Kazakhstan’s entry into Interpol and the creation of the National Central Bureau under the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs contributed to interacting with foreign colleagues within this international organization.

«Our cooperation allows us to implement the principle of the inevitability of punishment for crimes committed. Over the past 5 years more than 130 people have been extradited from different countries to our country with the help of Kazakhstan's Interpol», said Yerlan Turgumbayev.

Mr. Turgumbayev drew attention to the ongoing work on the integration of international databases of Interpol with the Information Databases of the Ministry.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan is part of the Interpol project aimed at strengthening multilateral cooperation in counteracting the activities of international terrorist organizations.

In conclusion, Kim Jong Yan noted the contribution of Kazakhstan Interpol to the fight against transnational crime. He expressed gratitude to Mr. Turgumbayev for his active support of the Interpol initiatives aimed at effective partnership.

It should be noted that in 1993 the National Central Bureau of Interpol was established under the structure of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Today the International Criminal Police Organization joins 194 states. The main task is to unite the efforts of national law enforcement agencies of the participating countries in the fight against common crime and terrorism. The Interpol is headquartered in Lyon, France.