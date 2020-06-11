Go to the main site
    Intermittent rains with thunderstorms expected in Kazakhstan

    11 June 2020, 07:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Most of the republic will be under the influence of an anticyclone which will bring fair weather without precipitation, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet.

    However, in the east, southeast and south of the Republic of Kazakhstan, under the influence of a high-altitude hollow of the cyclone, and in the west, under the influence of atmospheric frontal sections, intermittent rains with thunderstorms are expected.

    15-20 mps wind is expected to blow in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan region, Pavlodar, Turkestan and Karaganda regions.

    Dust storm is in store for Kyzylorda region.

    Forecasters warn about extreme fire hazard in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Kazhydromet
