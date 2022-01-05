Go to the main site
    Interior Ministry: 95 injured during illegal actions

    5 January 2022, 10:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unlawful actions were held in several regions of Kazakhstan. Despite warnings of local executive bodies and prosecutor’s office the citizens fell for provocative appeals and committed unlawful acts posing threat to the security of the population, Kazinform reports quoting the Interior Ministry’s press service.

    Besides, groups of people blocked the roads violating public order. Law enforcement officers and representatives of other state bodies who ensured law and order and security were attacked.

    As a result of unlawful actions, 95 law enforcement officers were injured. 37 cars were broken.

    Over 200 people were detained for violation of public order.

    The internal affairs bodies take all necessary measures to ensure security.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

