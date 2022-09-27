Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Interests of Kazakhstan and our people are at the center of our efforts in int’l arena – President

    27 September 2022, 19:04

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Interests of Kazakhstan and our people are at the center of our efforts in the international arena, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while meeting residents of Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

    He pointed out that the country stands up for the rule of international law and the UN charter. The Kazakh President said that strengthening of justice principles in international relations, non-interference in internal affairs, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of a state are of high importance.

    «Our foreign policy will still be balanced, multi-directional, and constructive. Kazakhstan will make every effort to further develop allied ties with Russia, eternal strategic partnership with China, strategic partnership with the USA, all-round cooperation with brotherly Central Asian countries, namely Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and, of course, Turkiye, and develop mutually beneficial ties with all willing States weather in Asia, the Middle East, or Europe,» said Tokayev.

    He expressed confidence that such a foreign policy is in line with the interests of Kazakhstanis.


    Фото: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    UN President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
    1 in 9 children in Pakistan's flood-hit areas suffering from severe malnutrition: UNICEF
    Kazakhstan and Croatia mark 30 years of diplomatic relations
    UN chief calls for urgent global action on poverty eradication
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool