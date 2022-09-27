27 September 2022, 19:04

Interests of Kazakhstan and our people are at the center of our efforts in int’l arena – President

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Interests of Kazakhstan and our people are at the center of our efforts in the international arena, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while meeting residents of Turkestan region, Kazinform reports.

He pointed out that the country stands up for the rule of international law and the UN charter. The Kazakh President said that strengthening of justice principles in international relations, non-interference in internal affairs, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of a state are of high importance.

«Our foreign policy will still be balanced, multi-directional, and constructive. Kazakhstan will make every effort to further develop allied ties with Russia, eternal strategic partnership with China, strategic partnership with the USA, all-round cooperation with brotherly Central Asian countries, namely Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and, of course, Turkiye, and develop mutually beneficial ties with all willing States weather in Asia, the Middle East, or Europe,» said Tokayev.

He expressed confidence that such a foreign policy is in line with the interests of Kazakhstanis.





Фото: akorda.kz











