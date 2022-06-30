Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Interdepartmental Commission of Security Council holds extraordinary meeting in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 June 2022, 07:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Interdepartmental Commission of the Council of Security held an extraordinary meeting in the Ministry of Defense on June 29. Colonel-General Ruslan Zhaksylykov chaired the meeting, Kazinform reports.

First Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Murat Baimukashev, members of the Interdepartmental Commission, representatives of security structures, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, the Ministry of Emergencies, and the Ministry of National Economy participated in the meeting.

The meeting focused on the issues of planning, organization, and diversification of the purchase of arms, military equipment, and ammunition for 2022, the press service of the Ministry of Defense informed.

The members of the Interdepartmental Commission were also informed about the implementation of strategic and programme documents of defense planning and the need for their revision with the consideration of the geopolitical situation both in the world and in the region.


