    Inter-parliamentary relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary discussed in Budapest

    19 May 2021, 11:46

    BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Zhanibek Abdrashov held a meeting with the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of Hungary, Zsolt Németh. The parties discussed the state and prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Kazakh diplomat briefed his counterpart, who is also Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and head of the Hungarian delegation in it, about the political reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, as well as about the progress that the nation has made over the years of Independence.

    In his turn, Zsolt Németh congratulated Kazakhstan on the 30th Anniversary of independence and expressed readiness to assist the further deepening of cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Parliament Kazakhstan-Hungary
