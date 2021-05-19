Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Inter-parliamentary relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary discussed in Budapest

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 May 2021, 11:46
Inter-parliamentary relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary discussed in Budapest

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Zhanibek Abdrashov held a meeting with the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of Hungary, Zsolt Németh. The parties discussed the state and prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Kazakh diplomat briefed his counterpart, who is also Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and head of the Hungarian delegation in it, about the political reforms being implemented in Kazakhstan, as well as about the progress that the nation has made over the years of Independence.

In his turn, Zsolt Németh congratulated Kazakhstan on the 30th Anniversary of independence and expressed readiness to assist the further deepening of cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.


Foreign policy    Parliament   Kazakhstan-Hungary  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023