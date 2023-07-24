Intense heat to grip Kazakhstan Jul 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of the country will see unsteady weather on Monday with heavy rains to batter western regions. Southern, eastern and central regions only will enjoy no precipitation today. Strong gusts of wind are forecast across the country, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Temperatures will hit +35°C +43°C in Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty, Karaganda, Zhetysu, Abai regions, as well as in southern areas of Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions as scorching heat heads towards these regions.

Extreme heatwave up to +42°C will grip northern and central areas of Almaty region in the daytime.

Fire risk will be extremely high in Almaty, Turkistan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai regions, in central and eastern areas of Kyzylorda region, in the south of Pavlodar region, in the southeast of Aktobe region, in the west of Mangistau region, in the west and north of Atyrau region.

Fire risk is high in North Kazakhstan region, in the south of Kostanay region, in the south, north, east of Akmola region.