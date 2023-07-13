Go to the main site
    Intense heat to grip Kazakhstan Jul 13

    13 July 2023, 07:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms, as well as hail and squall will hit most areas of the country on Thursday. No precipitation is forecast in southern and eastern regions only. Wind speed will increase across the country, with dust storms to batter southern, southwestern, northern regions, Kazhydromet learned from Kazhydromet.

    Fervent heat will grip Turkistan, Almaty, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Ulytau, Abai and Zhetysu regions.

    Heat will intensify in western, desert areas of Turkistan region, in the south, north, and central areas of Pavlodar region, in the south of Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Ulytau and Zhetysu regions, in the east of Akmola region, in the northern, central parts of Almaty region, in the north, south, east of Abai region.

    Fire hazard is reported to be high in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions, in northern areas of Kostanay region.

    Fire risk will be extremely high in Turkistan, Almaty, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Ulytau, Abai. Zhetysu regions, in the south, east of Aktober, Kostanay, Atyrau regions.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

