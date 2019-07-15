Intense heat predicted in most of Kazakhstan on Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On July 15, theanticyclone will cause dry weather in most of Kazakhstan. Only the western andnorthwestern regions will see rains with thunderstorms and strong winds,Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In the early hours of Monday, there will beisolated thunderstorms and, possibly, hail in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan andAktobe regions. In West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions, the wind will strengthenup to 15-20 meters per second.

The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in EastKazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay regions.

Intense heat is expected in Akmola, Almaty,Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.Moreover, Karaganda region will see baking hot weather.

It should be mentioned that a high risk of wildfirepersists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda, and EastKazakhstan regions.