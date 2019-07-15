Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Intense heat predicted in most of Kazakhstan on Monday

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
15 July 2019, 07:14
Intense heat predicted in most of Kazakhstan on Monday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On July 15, the anticyclone will cause dry weather in most of Kazakhstan. Only the western and northwestern regions will see rains with thunderstorms and strong winds, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In the early hours of Monday, there will be isolated thunderstorms and, possibly, hail in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions. In West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 meters per second.

The wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps in East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Kostanay regions.

Intense heat is expected in Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions. Moreover, Karaganda region will see baking hot weather.

It should be mentioned that a high risk of wildfire persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events