    Intense heat persists in several regions of Kazakhstan

    17 July 2019, 07:25

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – Prevailing in most of Kazakhstan, the anticyclone keeps the weatherdry. However, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains withthunderstorms in the western, southwestern, and northern parts of the country,Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

    In Kyzylordaregion, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with 23-28 mps gusts.

    In Akmola, Pavlodar,West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions, the wind speedwill also reach 15-20 mps. Besides, it may hail in Pavlodar region.

    In NorthKazakhstan region, 15-20 mps wind with 23 mps gusts is expected.

    Mangistau regionwill see a 15-20 mps wind with a dust storm.

    Intense heat ispredicted in Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda, Turkestan, Mangistau, and Kostanayregions. In Kyzylorda region, the air temperatures will be extremely high.

    There is a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda,Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Almas Zheksenbekov

