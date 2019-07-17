Intense heat persists in several regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prevailing in most of Kazakhstan, the anticyclone keeps the weather dry. However, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rains with thunderstorms in the western, southwestern, and northern parts of the country, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Kyzylorda region, the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps with 23-28 mps gusts.

In Akmola, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions, the wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps. Besides, it may hail in Pavlodar region.

In North Kazakhstan region, 15-20 mps wind with 23 mps gusts is expected.

Mangistau region will see a 15-20 mps wind with a dust storm.

Intense heat is predicted in Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda, Turkestan, Mangistau, and Kostanay regions. In Kyzylorda region, the air temperatures will be extremely high.

There is a high risk of wildfire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.