Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Intense heat expected to sweep Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
14 July 2020, 07:23
Intense heat expected to sweep Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Hot weather without precipitation is predicted for Kazakhstan on July 14, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Dust storm and 15-20 m/s wind are expected in some places of Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

15-20 mps wind will blow in Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay regions on July 14.

Intense heat is predicted for Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.

Extreme fire hazard remains in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan regions.


Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events