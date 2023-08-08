Go to the main site
    Intellectual game to bring together 60 teams from all over Kazakhstan

    8 August 2023, 10:51

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three teams from each region of Kazakhstan will vie for the top honors of The Aqyl Battle Cup intellectual game, Kazinform cites the civil initiatives support centre.

    Some 180 young people aged 14-35 years old will compete in The Aqyl Battle Cup finals. They will be divided into 60 teams. Three teams consisting of three members aged under 35 years old will represent each region.

    The brain game will offer a total package of 2.6 million tenge. The winner will earn 1 million tenge.

    The finals will take place in Astana on the eve of the Republic Day.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

