Integration within EAEU is primarily economic - Tokayev

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 May 2023, 21:58
Integration within EAEU is primarily economic - Tokayev Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Speaking at the Eurasian Economic Forum, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the importance and relevance of defining new priorities of the EAEU’s development, Kazinform cites Akorda.

According to the Kazakh Head of State, the full realization of the EAEU Treaty is at the core of the Union.

«The full realization of the Treaty on the Union is the key, that is, ensuring the four freedoms and basic principles such as non-discriminatory access to infrastructure, just competition, equality, and national interests,» said Tokayev.

The Kazakh President stressed the importance of creating a full seamless environment of cooperation within the Union’s market.

«First, we need to focus on finally tackling the basis tasks of cooperation within the Union,» noted Tokayev.

He went on to note that economic integration is not an end in itself, but one of the means to develop economies and well-being of the peoples of the member countries, measured by the number of new productions, technologies, and working places.

«For us, the integration within the EAEU is primarily economic, as agreed in the 2015 Treaty,» concluded the Kazakh President.


