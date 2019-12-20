Go to the main site
    Integrated base of entrepreneurs to be created in Kazakhstan

    20 December 2019, 13:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - An integrated base of entrepreneurs will be created in Kazakhstan, this has been announced by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, at a session of the National Public Confidence Council.

    «Together with the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs we will establish an open integrated database of business entities. Thus, each entrepreneur will be able to verify his counterparty. The database information should be based on information received from tax, customs and law enforcement agencies. The database will display tax debt, presence of administrative offenses etc.,» the President said at the second meeting of the National Council of Public Confidence Council.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    National Public Confidence Council
