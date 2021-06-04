Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Int’l youth forum kicks off in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 June 2021, 13:03
Int’l youth forum kicks off in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev took part in the international youth forum themed We are the Patriots of Kazakhstan, dated to the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan, and addressed young Kazakhstanis, Kazinform reports.

He stressed that Kazakhstan successfully realizes youth support projects in various spheres, for example, the Bolashak International Scholarship initiated by Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Presidential youth candidate pool, youth employment programs, etc. Daryn youth state award is awarded for many years in a row. He also added that a new grant was established this year for talented youth.

Krymbek Kusherbaye called on them to become a driving force to provide Kazakhstan prosperity and acknowledgement.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Events   Youth of Kazakhstan   Secretary of State of Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi