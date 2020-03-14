Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Int’l Tennis Tournament canceled in Kazakh capital to prevent coronavirus spread

    14 March 2020, 10:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Organizing Committee of the international tennis tournament Nur-Sultan Challenger has made a decision to cancel the remaining matches in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The remaining matches included the singles quarterfinal matches and doubles semifinal matches.

    Kazakhstani Andrei Golubev and Alexander Nedovyesov were set to play in one of the doubles semis.

    The tournament was suspended and canceled. The winners and runners-up won’t be named.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    2 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    3 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    4 Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
    5 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named