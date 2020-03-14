Int’l Tennis Tournament canceled in Kazakh capital to prevent coronavirus spread

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Organizing Committee of the international tennis tournament Nur-Sultan Challenger has made a decision to cancel the remaining matches in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The remaining matches included the singles quarterfinal matches and doubles semifinal matches.

Kazakhstani Andrei Golubev and Alexander Nedovyesov were set to play in one of the doubles semis.

The tournament was suspended and canceled. The winners and runners-up won’t be named.



