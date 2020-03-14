Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Int’l Tennis Tournament canceled in Kazakh capital to prevent coronavirus spread

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 March 2020, 10:43
Int’l Tennis Tournament canceled in Kazakh capital to prevent coronavirus spread

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Organizing Committee of the international tennis tournament Nur-Sultan Challenger has made a decision to cancel the remaining matches in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The remaining matches included the singles quarterfinal matches and doubles semifinal matches.

Kazakhstani Andrei Golubev and Alexander Nedovyesov were set to play in one of the doubles semis.

The tournament was suspended and canceled. The winners and runners-up won’t be named.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President