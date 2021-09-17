Int’l round table held in Czech Republic on the eve of XIX meeting of Congress of Leaders of World Religions’ Secretariat

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On September 16 of this year, in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and large-scale work on broad information coverage of the upcoming XIX meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, an international round table on the topic «Kazakhstani experience of interfaith and intercultural dialogue» was held, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the N. Nazarbayev Center.

The organizers of the round table were: the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Czech Republic, N. Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan.

The event was attended by Counselor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Czech Republic A. Absalykov, Head of the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Nur-Sultan U. Munalbayeva, Commissioner for promoting the goals and objectives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Chairman of the Management Board of N. Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization dialogue B. Sarsenbayev, Head of the sector of the Secretariat of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan G. Makhan, ex-minister of foreign affairs, ex-vice prime minister of the Czech Republic, founder of the Diplomatic Academy of the Czech Republic Kirill Svoboda, Vice-Rector of Charles University Jan Royt, Deputy Supreme Mufti of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan E. Ongar, Chairman of the Muslim Community in Prague, Deputy Chairman of the Central Committee of Muslim Communities in the Czech Republic V. Sanka, Key of the Assumption Cathedral in Nur-Sultan, Archpriest Dmitriy Baydek, Sinolog, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador Mr. Jiri Szyma, Head of the Cathedral of the Dormition Cathedral of the Czech Republic, Archpriest R. Gaidamachenko, editor-in-chief of Halo Novina R. Janoukh, as well as other international experts, public and government figures, representatives of the scientific and expert community, media.

Speaking with a welcoming speech, Chairman of the Management Board of N. Nazarbayev Center Bulat Sarsenbayev noted that on the eve of the XIX meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress, the Center is conducting purposeful work on holding round tables in different parts of the world in order to promote the initiatives of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, consistently the policy of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to preserve and ensure interfaith dialogue, including the popularization of the unique Kazakhstani model of interreligious harmony, key ideas and decisions of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions at the international level.

«The organization of these events will attract the attention of the world community, religious leaders, scientific research circles, the largest world and regional media to the Kazakhstani experience of interfaith dialogue, the development of the principles of spiritual diplomacy, which are effectively used in resolving international issues,» Bulat Sarsenbayev emphasized.

In light of the growing global geopolitical tension, conflicts in different parts of the planet on interreligious grounds, the dialogue platform of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions becomes even more relevant and the need to implement the ideas of cooperation and unity of representatives of different religions and confessions for the good of the whole world.

In this regard, foreign and Kazakh experts, for their part, expressed their readiness to provide comprehensive support in the implementation of joint events and projects in the field of promoting the ideas of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, the development of interfaith dialogue at the international level.

Let us remind that a series of international round tables dedicated to the XIX Secretariat and the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions are also planned in Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Armenia, Hungary, Germany, Iran, Canada, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, and Turkey.



