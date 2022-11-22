Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Int’l observers paid visits to Tokayev’s campaign headquarters during presidential election

    22 November 2022, 17:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – International observers from the CSTO PA, USA, and ICO visited the republican public headquarters of Kazakh president candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the election campaign and elections, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Toqaev2022.

    The international observers were familiarized with the work of the centers for campaigning and analytics, candidate’s reception office, media headquarters, center coordinating the work of authorized people, observers’ headquarters, and youth sector.

    In total, during the election campaign the supporters of Tokayev visited 42 cities and over five thousand rural settlements. 24 thousand campaign activities covering three million voters were carried out. The citizens presented up to 40 thousand proposals and suggestions.

    Photo:t.me/toqaev2022

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Elections Elections in Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates Tokayev on victory in presidential elections
    Kazakh presidential elections were in line with universal democratic principles – CIS IPA observers
    Election campaign was in strict compliance with democratic norms – KazISS expert
    TurkPA positively assesses 2022 Kazakh presidential elections
    Popular
    1 Ilham Aliyev congratulates Tokayev on election as President of Kazakhstan
    2 Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 4,662 with 55 new fatalities — crisis center
    3 Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates Tokayev on victory in presidential elections
    4 Kazakh, Pakistani Presidents hold phone talk
    5 New Zealand mulls lowering voting age to 16