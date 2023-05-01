Go to the main site
    Int’l Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad kicks off in Kazakh capital

    1 May 2023, 17:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 57th International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    It brings together 116 students from 21 countries, namely, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Croatia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Brazil, Kyrgyzstan, Israel, the UAE, and others.

    It is organized by the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry, Lomonosov Moscow State University and Andrey Melnichenko Foundation.

    15 Kazakh students will defend the country’s colours in the Olympiad.

    The final results will be announced on May 6.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

