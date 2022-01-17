Int'l meeting on UNESCO Global Geoparks in Central Asia held in Uzbekistan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On 12-16 November 2021 an international seminar «UNESCO Geoparks in Central Asia: Opportunities and Potential» was held in Uzbekistan.

On 12-15 November, a field trip to the potential Kitab Geopark of Uzbekistan was organized, followed by a seminar on 16 November, held in Tashkent, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office.

The meeting was organized by UNESCO office in Almaty, supported by the IGGP Secretariat, in close partnership with the State Committee on Geology and Mineral Resources, and the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Uzbekistan.

The seminar, held in online and offline mode, brought together about 50 representatives from academia, government institutions involved in geology, tourism, protected areas, as well as local government representatives, and community members from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Germany, as well as representatives from UNESCO Global Geoparks from Iran and Turkey and expert, to discuss potentials, opportunities and challenges to establish and promote geoparks.



