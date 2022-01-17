Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Int'l meeting on UNESCO Global Geoparks in Central Asia held in Uzbekistan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 January 2022, 17:45
Int'l meeting on UNESCO Global Geoparks in Central Asia held in Uzbekistan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On 12-16 November 2021 an international seminar «UNESCO Geoparks in Central Asia: Opportunities and Potential» was held in Uzbekistan.

On 12-15 November, a field trip to the potential Kitab Geopark of Uzbekistan was organized, followed by a seminar on 16 November, held in Tashkent, the official website of the UNESCO Almaty Cluster Office.

The meeting was organized by UNESCO office in Almaty, supported by the IGGP Secretariat, in close partnership with the State Committee on Geology and Mineral Resources, and the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Uzbekistan.

The seminar, held in online and offline mode, brought together about 50 representatives from academia, government institutions involved in geology, tourism, protected areas, as well as local government representatives, and community members from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Germany, as well as representatives from UNESCO Global Geoparks from Iran and Turkey and expert, to discuss potentials, opportunities and challenges to establish and promote geoparks.


Central Asia   Events   UNESCO   Uzbekistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published