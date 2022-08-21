Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Science

    Int’l Medical Sciences Academy of India suggests opening university in Almaty

    21 August 2022 10:10

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Saysat Nurbek met with representatives of the International Academy of Medical Sciences of India, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

    The Academy’s director general suggested opening the Information Technologies University with a dual diploma curricular in Almaty. The sides also debated prospects for the development of academic cooperation in the sphere of medicine, pharmaceuticals and biotechnologies. Besides, the company plans to build polyclinics and pharmaceutical plants in the country.

    In his turn, Nurbek confirmed readiness to establish partnership.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Almaty #Education #Government of Kazakhstan #Science and research #Kazakhstan and India
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to open some 80 schools Sep 1
    300-seat school opens doors in Zhetysu region
    Salaries in education rise by 25.4% in Q2 2022
    N Kazakhstan to build 6 schools over 5 years ahead
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan