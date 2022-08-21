21 August 2022 10:10

Int’l Medical Sciences Academy of India suggests opening university in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Saysat Nurbek met with representatives of the International Academy of Medical Sciences of India, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

The Academy’s director general suggested opening the Information Technologies University with a dual diploma curricular in Almaty. The sides also debated prospects for the development of academic cooperation in the sphere of medicine, pharmaceuticals and biotechnologies. Besides, the company plans to build polyclinics and pharmaceutical plants in the country.

In his turn, Nurbek confirmed readiness to establish partnership.