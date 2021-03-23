Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Int’l journalists celebrate Nauryz in Turkestan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 March 2021, 17:04
Int’l journalists celebrate Nauryz in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM A press tour for journalists was held between March 20 and 22, the press service of the Turkistan region’s Governor reports.

Journalists from Hungary, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Bashkortostan got familiarized with the region’s rich history and bright culture, past and future of Turkistan. It is necessary to boost the region’s tourist potential. The guests visited the Otrar and Kazygurt regions, including the Arystan Baba Mausoleum, Keme Kalgan Monument, Botanical Garden, Yassawi Mausoleum, Akmeshit Cave, Caravan Sarai, etc.

National games and cuisine were presented there.

They also participated in the international media forum themed Investment and tourist opportunities of Turkestan.


Culture   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava