Int’l festival marking 125th anniv of Mukhtar Auezov to take place in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 82 events in four directions are to be held this year as part of the national plan for the celebration of the anniversary of the great Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezov, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

The working group to prepare for the celebration of the 125th anniversary of Kazakh writer Mukhtar Auezov took place under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov. Attending the event were reps of a number of government bodies, governors, leadership of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan and Auezov Institute of Literature and Art, famed historians and literary scholars.

As part of the celebration, it is envisaged to carry out scientific and restoration work in the building of Mukhtar Auezov’s literary and memorial museum house. Preparations to install the writer’s bust in Cholpon-Ata.

A cycle of video lections «Auezov studies» for schoolchildren and literary podcasts are being developed. A grandiose international theatrical festival is being prepared as well as a theatrical production of Akan Zaira tragedy is to be premiered. It is planned to make TV series based on the writer’s novel Likhaya godina as well.

The documents on the life and creative work of Auezov are being studied in foreign archives. New materials are to be found. There are plans to hold over 500 festivities around the country.

In this regard, Yeraly Tugzhanov noted that all the regions should participate in the celebration of the writer’s anniversary and celebrate the significant event at a decent level. During the meeting, a number of proposals from literary scholars and writers regarding the holding of the celebration which were approved by the working group to be included in the plan of measures were voiced.



