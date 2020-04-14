Go to the main site
    Int'l cooperation targets availability of vaccine against COVID-19: WHO

    14 April 2020, 21:40

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM A group of scientists, physicians, funders and manufacturers, coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO), has vowed to enhance their efforts and «help speed the availability of a vaccine against COVID-19.»

    «Under WHO's coordination, a group of experts with diverse backgrounds is working towards the development of vaccines against COVID-19,» WHO said in an online statement on Monday, Xinhua reports.


    In a joint declaration published on the WHO website, they said that while a vaccine for general use takes time to develop, a vaccine may ultimately be instrumental in controlling this worldwide pandemic.

    «In the interim, we applaud the implementation of community intervention measures that reduce spread of the virus and protect people, including vulnerable populations, and pledge to use the time gained by the widespread adoption of such measures to develop a vaccine as rapidly as possible,» the declaration said.

    «We will continue efforts to strengthen the unprecedented worldwide collaboration, cooperation and sharing of data already underway,» it said, adding that «we will work tenaciously to increase the likelihood that one or more safe and effective vaccines will soon be made available to all.»


    Those who signed the joint declaration include experts with diverse backgrounds from the U.S., United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia, China, Italy, Germany, France, and Italy, among others.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus World News Science and research
