Int’l conference on Golden Horde kicks off in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The international science to practice conference ‘Ulyq Ulys – Altyn Orda’ has started in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The conference is dated to the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence.

It is organized by the ministries of education and science, information and social development, culture and sport as well as the regional administration of Atyrau region.

The event brought together over 30 Kazakhstani researchers as well as experts from Europe, America, Turkey, Japan, Russia, Ukraine.

The work of the science to practice conference is divided into four sections. Its participants are set to discuss the issues relating to the history of the Golden Horde, the place of Saraishyk town in the Golden Horde, archeological research in medieval Kyshlak, folklore of the Golden Horde and many more.

As part of the conference, an exhibition of the artefacts discovered during the archeological excavations in the towns of Saraishyk, Aktobe-Laeti in the territory of Atyrau region will take place.



